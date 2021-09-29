Swiss National Bank Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $272,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $803.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

