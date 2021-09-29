Swiss National Bank Acquires New Stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,401,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 53,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 145,393 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 448,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYFM opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

