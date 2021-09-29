SVB Leerink Comments on agilon health, inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of agilon health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million.

AGL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

agilon health stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06. agilon health has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $302,722,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $244,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

