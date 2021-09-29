SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 137.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,221,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,140.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $706,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $11,069,775. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $654.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $580.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $234.21 and a fifty-two week high of $677.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.44.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.