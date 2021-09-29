SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce earnings per share of $5.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12. SVB Financial Group reported earnings per share of $8.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $30.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.09 to $34.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $27.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.18 to $39.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.44.

SIVB stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $655.72. 2,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,162. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $580.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $234.21 and a one year high of $677.14.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,976 shares of company stock worth $11,069,775 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after buying an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

