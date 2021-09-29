Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 22,438 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 479,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after buying an additional 271,323 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 629,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.54.

Liberty Global stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

