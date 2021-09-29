Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $741,000 Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after acquiring an additional 202,323 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,851,000 after acquiring an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after acquiring an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $125,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,040 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.88 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.68%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

