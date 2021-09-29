Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $663,000 in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Parke Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 51,550 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 266,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $36,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $68,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,956 shares of company stock worth $186,712 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKBK opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

