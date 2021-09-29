Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $710,000 Stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Albireo Pharma worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

