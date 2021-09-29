Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,966 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

NBIX opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

