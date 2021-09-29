Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $316.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.48. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $153.86 and a 52-week high of $359.84. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.42.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

