Sun Communities Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,058 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,719% compared to the average volume of 73 call options.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $187.43 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

