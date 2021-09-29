Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $286.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stryker witnessed growth across Orthopaedics, and Neurotechnology and Spine segments in the second-quarter 2021. Improvement in international sales is also a positive. Expansion in both gross and operating margins in the reported quarter buoys optimism. Stryker remains committed to continued advancement of its new product pipelines. Per management, it anticipates the business momentum gained in the first half of 2021 to continue, backed by the Wright Medical buyout that is advancing ahead of its expectations. Strength in flagship Mako platform continues to favor the company. Stryker’s results in second-quarter was better than expected. Over the past six months, the stock outperformed the industry. Yet, pricing pressure continues to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space remains a woe.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.13.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $267.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.21. The stock has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after acquiring an additional 582,538 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stryker by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after acquiring an additional 410,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Stryker by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

