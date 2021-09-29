Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 148,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 115,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 25,479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000.

Shares of MUI stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

