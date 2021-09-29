Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 526 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,600,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $105.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

