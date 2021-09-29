Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $197.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.68 and a 200 day moving average of $190.83. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

