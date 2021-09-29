Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

BATS:MAYZ opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13.

