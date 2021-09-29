Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.30 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Danske cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.86.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

