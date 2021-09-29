StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.40

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.40 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 8601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

