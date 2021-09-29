Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Evolent Health Call Options (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,026 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,173% compared to the average daily volume of 123 call options.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,035. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVH. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of EVH traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. 55,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,561. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

