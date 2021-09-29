Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARVN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.81.

ARVN stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.58. 23,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,334. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $140,727.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. FMR LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

