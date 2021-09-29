Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $225,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,755 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp stock opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

