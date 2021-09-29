Stevens Capital Management LP Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $2,188,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,222,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,205,000 after buying an additional 143,839 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 371,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 224,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

PSX stock opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

