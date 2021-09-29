Stevens Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,888,000 after purchasing an additional 956,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,307,000 after buying an additional 193,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,376,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,256,000 after buying an additional 481,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.