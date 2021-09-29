Stephens Inc. AR Sells 6,963 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,993,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,652,000 after acquiring an additional 84,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 126,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 170,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 129.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 273.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 161,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,421. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

