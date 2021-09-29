Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,326 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $406.94 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $297.95 and a one year high of $432.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.75.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

