Stephens Inc. AR Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in The Allstate by 613.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157,680 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in The Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. dropped their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

ALL opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.51 and its 200-day moving average is $129.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

