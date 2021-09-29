Stephens Inc. AR Has $18.52 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $18,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,603,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

