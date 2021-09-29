Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142,733 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.4% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

