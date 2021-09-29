Stephens Inc. AR Buys 7,629 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $241.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $446,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,048 shares of company stock valued at $88,821,003. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

