Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “
Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 1-year low of $106.31 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.18.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Stepan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
