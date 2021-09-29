Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 1-year low of $106.31 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.18.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $595.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.43 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Stepan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

