State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

State Street has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. State Street has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect State Street to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

NYSE STT opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56. State Street has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

