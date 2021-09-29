State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 557,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,235 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Linde were worth $161,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $299.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,650. The company has a market capitalization of $154.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $317.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

