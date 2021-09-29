State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 383,346 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 383,346 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 0.6% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Medtronic worth $274,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,775 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,433. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $126.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,997. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $169.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.