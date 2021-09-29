State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,343,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 2.26% of Under Armour worth $192,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Under Armour by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Under Armour by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,811. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

