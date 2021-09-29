State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $166.70 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 447,029 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $166,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 539,876 shares of company stock worth $48,248,696. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,030,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.