State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $136,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 18.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 22.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.57. 11,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,565. The firm has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $215.02 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

