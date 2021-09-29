State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 247 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in eHealth were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

EHTH opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $94.41.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

