State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of QCR worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 9.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 127.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCRH. Raymond James lifted their price target on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $823.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.63 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

