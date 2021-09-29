State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $671,000 Stock Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Shares of VCRA opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -261.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $34,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $962,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,701 shares of company stock worth $2,763,228 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

