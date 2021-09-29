State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Eventbrite by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $94,157.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 3.08.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.94 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

