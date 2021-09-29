State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AAR were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at about $6,524,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 286.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AAR by 57.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of AAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.53 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

