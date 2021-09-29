State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 227.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,893 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,337,000 after acquiring an additional 423,244 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 58.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 805,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 296,113 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 0.81. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

