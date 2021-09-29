State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 5,726 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after buying an additional 26,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 41,218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

KURA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

KURA stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

