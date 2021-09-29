State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 304 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.06.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on LMAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

