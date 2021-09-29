State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 304 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 115,111 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,266,000 after acquiring an additional 101,451 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 42,591 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

