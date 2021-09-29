Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $329.55

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $329.55 and last traded at $329.30, with a volume of 321151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $329.39.

STMP has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.36.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $2,029,741.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,337 shares of company stock valued at $60,853,404. 6.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,775 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

