Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $12,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $242.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,159 shares of company stock worth $124,556,040. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

