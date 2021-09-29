SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $73.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.63. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX FLOW by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

