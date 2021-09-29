SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.
Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $73.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.63. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX FLOW by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
SPX FLOW Company Profile
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
