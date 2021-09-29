Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.96. 48,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,393,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after buying an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.